Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan Starrer Records Lowest Single Day Biz Ahead Of Sunny Deol Jaat's Release

Sikandar Box Office Collection: The Salman Khan starter hit the big screens on March 30, coinciding with the Eid festivities, but was hardly the treat fans were expecting. The movie was poorly reviewed by both critics and cine-goers. Despite releasing on a holiday, the actioner has moved at a snail's pace at the box office. The movie has amassed a total of ₹ 106.84 Cr in the 11-day theatrical run.

Sikandar shows no signs of resurrection at the box office

Sikandar opened to a dismal ₹26 crore on March 30. The following day, owing to the Eid holiday, the film showed slight growth and raked in ₹29 crore. However, since then, the film has only plummeted at the box office. From day 4, Sikandar struggled to mint double digits at the domestic ticketing counter.



On day 11, which marks the second Wednesday of the film's release, it minted ₹1.09 crore, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. The Salman Khan starrer has amassed a total of ₹ 106.84 Cr till now. The business is expected to be affected even further after the release of Sunny Deol's starrer Jaat. The movie is also showing positive signs with an advanced booking collection of ₹1.81 crore.



DYK Salman Khan's fees for Sikandar takes up more than half of film's budget