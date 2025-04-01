Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan Starrer Registers Massive 41% Dip In Biz After Eid

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's action-drama is far from the Eid treat fans were expecting it to be. The poorly reviewed film has failed to leave a mark at the box office, and has not even crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India. Moving at a slow pace, Sikandar has amassed a total of ₹ 74.00 Cr in the three-day theatrical run.

Made on a budget of ₹200 crore, Sikandar fails to recover even 50%

Sikandar opened to a ₹26 crore on Sunday, March 30. Owing to the Eid festivities on day 2, the Salman Khan starrer minted ₹29 crore. However, the business saw a massive decline on day 3, which was the first working day since the release of the film.



On Tuesday (April 1), as per early estimates by Sacnilk, Sikandar minted ₹19 crore, which is marginally less than day 2. The movie has amassed a total of only ₹74 crore, despite the extended Eid and Navratri festivities. The movie has failed to grab a spot in the top 5 openers of Salman Khan.

With Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna breaks her hit streak

The underperformance of Sikandar is brutal for Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in the film. The actress is basking in the success of her films - Chhaava, Pushpa 2 and Animal. The Salman Khan film comes as a blot on her recent dream run at the box office.



