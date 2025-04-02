Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): On Downward Spiral, Salman's Film Earns ₹2 Crore As Theatres Go Empty

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar couldn't manage to enter his top five opening weekend list at the box office. The movie witnessed a 32.76 percent drop on the third day at the box office, racking only ₹19.5 crore in India. The movie might be able to mint ₹100 crore in the opening week, but it will still be considered low compared to Khan's previous movies and status. The fourth day's early trends show that the action thriller might register lower earnings than Tuesday.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends)

According to Sacnilk, Sikandar has earned only ₹2.13 crore since morning at the box office in India. Sikandar had an overall 5.29 per cent Hindi occupancy during morning shows. The platform is yet to update the afternoon shows report. Adding the fourth-day collection (so far), the total stands at ₹76.63 crore at the time of writing this article. The numbers are bound to change as the final figure will be updated by the end of the day.

It seems the reception has taken a hit after it was reported that theatres are replacing Sikandar with other releases, such as Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer L2: Empuraan.

Sikandar replace by L2: Empuraan in theatres?