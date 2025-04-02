Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan Starrer In Free Fall, ₹100 Crore Mark Evades Film

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's Sikandar is not performing well at the box office. The AR Murugadoss starter has been widely panned by critics and audiences. The same has been reflected in its collection, which continues to decline with each passing day. Released on Eid and four days running in theatres, Salman's Sikandar has not been able to touch the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office till now. Flop verdict for it is certain.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss | Image: X

Sikandar's free fall continues at the box office

Sikandar earned less than ₹10 crore on its fourth day at the box office. The overall occupancy was 10.77% in Hindi for shows from morning to evening. Sikandar could end up being one of Salman's lowest-grossing films of all time, and at this pace, even the ₹100 crore mark seems evasive for the actioner.

According to Sacnilk, Sikandar opened to ₹26 crore on Sunday, earned ₹29 crore on Eid holiday, and collected ₹19.5 crore on Tuesday, which was a partial holiday. With a dip of over 50%, on Wednesday, the film earned just ₹9.75 crore. It looks like Sikandar will touch the ₹100 crore mark only on its seventh day.

Salman Khan in a still from Sikandar | Image: X

Over the years, Salman's Eid releases, including Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Kick, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, have consistently dominated the box office, drawing massive crowds to theatres. However, his last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), was also a flop. Sikandar will make it two in a row for the Bollywood star.