Sikandar Producer's Wife Warda Nadiadwala Goes On An Abusive Rant, Says 'Tera Baap...' To Trolls Bashing Salman Khan's Film?

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar has been poorly reviewed by critics and cine-goers alike. Amid the massive backlash faced by the makers and the actor, producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda Nadiadwala, has seemingly taken it upon herself to clap back at all trolls. Several social media users are claiming that she has been giving bold responses to everyone who has critiqued the film online. However, some of the posts are now deleted, so their authenticity could not be checked.

Did Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda clap back at trolls?

On April 2, Warda Nadiadwala took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to re-share some positive reviews of Sikandar and videos showing houseful theatres of Salman Khan starrer. In between the re-sharing, the producer's wife replied to a user who wrote, “Yhi tweets dikhadena bhai ko aur khna movie to Blockbuster hogyi ....JAAHIL AWRAT (Show these tweets to Salman and claim that the movie is blockbuster, you illiterate woman)." Warda simply wrote, “Get well soon!!!” in reply.



A screengrab of Warda Nadiadwala's post | Image: X

However, a social media user shared screenshots of Warda turning abusive while replying to some trolls, who used equally profane language. Sharing screenshots of her tweets, a user wrote, "This type of language is unexpected coming from you. Mam, At least u should come forward & accept d failure. Paid reviews & all hv never been associated with Salman sir. Ups & downs keep happening in d industry, but what’s the harm in coming forward & accepting the verdict?"

However, the Tweets shared by the users could not be found online, thus, they might be fake.

Sikandar moves at a slow pace at the box office

Sikandar opened to ₹26 crore in India. The Eid festivities on the following day boasted the collections, and the film added another ₹29 crore to its kitty. However, the Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer actioner registered a big dip in collection on day 3 when it raked in only ₹19.5 crore.



