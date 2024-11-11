sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 12:13 IST, November 11th 2024

Singham Again Box Office Day 10: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark, But Is It A Success Story?

Singham Again Box Office Collection: The Ajay Devgn-led cop action movie has hit a double century at the ticketing counter by zooming past Rs 200 crore.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Singham Again hit the big screens on Diwali
Singham Again hit the big screens on Diwali | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:13 IST, November 11th 2024