sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Baba Siddique | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 17:28 IST, October 12th 2024

Singham Again: Kavita Kaushik's Cryptic Note As Netizens Compare Deepika With Chandramukhi Chautala

Singham Again: Following the film's trailer release, netizens argued that Chandramukhi Chautala from the show FIR could have acted better than Deepika Padukone.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deepika Padukone (R) in a still from Singham Again
Deepika Padukone (R) in a still from Singham Again | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:28 IST, October 12th 2024