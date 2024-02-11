Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Singham Again Shoot To Wrap Up By February End, Ajay Devgn Starrer On Track For August 15 Release

Rohit Shetty is gearing up for Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn as the main lead. The film is expected to clash with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 in theatres.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Singham Again
Singham Again | Image:itsrohitshetty/Instagram
Rohit Shetty is currently gearing up for Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn as the main lead. Earlier, Rohit Shetty had introduced a new addition to his cop universe, who was none other than Tiger Shroff. The actor will be seen playing the role of ACP Satya in the Ajay Devgn starrer. Now, as per a report, Tiger Shroff will wrap up the shoot of Singham Again by February this year. The film is expected to clash in theatres with Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun. 

 

Tiger Shroff to wrap up shooting of Singham Again soon

After wrapping up the shoot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar in Jordan, Tiger Shroff joined the sets of Singham Again. As per a report by Mid Day, Tiger has been shooting with Ajay Devgn for a week in the Film City. It was earlier reported that a major portion of the shoot has been completed apart form the scenes including Tiger Shroff.

"Matching dates is always a struggle in multi-starrers," reported Mid Day's source. They also reported that Rohit Shetty is keen to wrap up the shoot of Singham Again by the end of February.

"Right now, major portions of Tiger are being canned. [Because] after this week, Ajay will get busy with promotions for his film Shaitaan; there’s a [race] to meet the deadline. The makers are hoping to shoot most of Tiger’s scenes by the end of this month," reported Mid Day. Meanwhile, Singham Again is set to hit the big screens on August 15. The movie will also introduce Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar.

What more do we know about Singham Again?

Over the next six months, Singham Again will be filmed in India and abroad. Rohit has chosen multiple shooting locations for the film, and he plans to film the majority of his scenes on location under the supervision of real-world professionals.

 

Arjun Kapoor is said to play the antagonist, according to reports. It is said that he will face four firebrand cops from the police universe. Ranveer as Simmba and Akshay as Sooryavanshi will appear alongside Ajay, who will reprise his role as Singham.

Deepika will be introduced as the first Lady Singham, reportedly playing Ajay's sister. Kareena reprises her role as Ajay's wife in Singham Returns. 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

