Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer: Aamir Khan And His Basketball Team Promise Equal Dose Of Laughter And Inspiration

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Out: The long-standing sequel to Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par is finally set to hit screens soon. The makers have just unveiled the official trailer on their social media platforms and Zee channel, and it truly gives a rollercoaster ride to emotion poolside.
On May 13, Sitare Zameen Par official trailer was released on Aamir Khan's YouTube handle - Aamir Khan Talkies, along with his official social media handle. In 3 minutes and 19 seconds trailer, Mr Perfectionist takes you on a fun yet emotional ride filled with moments of anger, laughter, tears, passion, and inspiration. The trailer offers a glimpse of Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh’s romance, alongside several comic characters and the rest of the star cast.
The makers unveils the trailer and captioned it as, ''1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey.''
The movie features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh and Brijendra Kala.
18 years after his popular role in Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan takes on the role of a mentor again, this time as a basketball coach for a team of specially abled players. Directed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, the film also features Genelia D'Souza. A sequel to Khan’s 2007 film, it adapts the Spanish movie Champions and is set to release in cinemas on June 20, 2025.
