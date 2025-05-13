Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer: Aamir Khan And His Basketball Team Promise Equal Dose Of Laughter And Inspiration

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Out: The long-standing sequel to Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par is finally set to hit screens soon. The makers have just unveiled the official trailer on their social media platforms and Zee channel, and it truly gives a rollercoaster ride to emotion poolside.

Sitaare Zameen Par official trailer out, Aamir Khan takes the heated head basketball coach role to learn the new normal

On May 13, Sitare Zameen Par official trailer was released on Aamir Khan's YouTube handle - Aamir Khan Talkies, along with his official social media handle. In 3 minutes and 19 seconds trailer, Mr Perfectionist takes you on a fun yet emotional ride filled with moments of anger, laughter, tears, passion, and inspiration. The trailer offers a glimpse of Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh’s romance, alongside several comic characters and the rest of the star cast.

The makers unveils the trailer and captioned it as, ''1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey.''

The movie features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh and Brijendra Kala.

When is Sitaare Zameen Par releasing?