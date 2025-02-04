sb.scorecardresearch

Published 00:02 IST, February 4th 2025

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 11: Biz Crawls For Akshay Kumar Starrer In 2nd Week, Shahid Kapoor Starrer Deva Leads

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force collected ₹1.35 crore on its 2nd Monday. The first Monday biz of the film was ₹7 crore so the difference is quite glaring.

Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan also star in Sky Force with Akshay Kumar
Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan also star in Sky Force with Akshay Kumar

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 11: Sky Force is struggling at the box office in its 2nd week. Deva, the new release featuring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde is performing better than the Akshay Kumar starrer. With Valentine's Week and new releases coming up, Sky Force could wrap up its run sooner.

Sky Force released on January 24

Sky Force very slow on its second Monday

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Sky Force collected ₹1.35 crore on its 2nd Monday. The first Monday biz of the film was ₹7 crore so the difference is quite glaring. In 11 days at the box office, the film has collected ₹101.35 crore in India. At first, reduced prices and Republic Day release helped the film get the audiences, but good word of mouth helped the business sustain. With the release of Deva, the collections are being affected.

Akshay Kumar plays as IAF officer in Sky Force

It remains to be seen how much of a haul can the movie achieve in the coming days.

Sky Force inspired by true events

According to the makers, Sky Force is the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya. Sky Force also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

