Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Witnesses Huge Growth, 1st Weekend Biz To Spring A Huge Surprise
The growth in the business was over 80% from day 1, which has also set the stage for the Republic Day holiday, expected to be even bigger at the box office.
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, which also marks the debut of Veer Pahariya, is doing well at the box office after releasing on the Republic Day weekend. The movie was off to a good start and collected ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. The numbers registered a very healthy growth on the second day and the movie is on track to earn way above ₹50 crore in the opening weekend.
Discounted rates drive Sky Force box office collection
The movie is running in cinema halls at discounted prices due to Republic Day. Because of the slashed rates, viewers are turning up in large numbers to see Sky Force. On Saturday, the aerial action film collected ₹21 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The final number of day 2 will rise slightly as the day winds up. The growth in the business was over 80 percent, which has also set the stage for the Republic Day holiday, which is expected to be even bigger at the box office.
In two days, the film's business stands at ₹33.25 crore in India and could also touch ₹35 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the film can touch the ₹60 crore mark in the first three days or not. Sky Force has been getting positive reviews on social media.
Sky Force inspired by true events
According to the makers, Sky Force is the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya. Sky Force also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.
