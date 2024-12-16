Sky Force BTS Leaked, Sara Ali Khan Shoots For A Song With Ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya | WATCH

Akshay Kumar is all geared up for his upcoming action film Sky Force. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film will star Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. Amid this, a video of Sara and Veer dancing on the sets has now gone viral.

Viral dance clip of Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya

In the viral clip, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya can be seen grooving and dancing to a Garhwali song. The actress looks stunning a white saree, while Veer exudes coolness in the suit. Excited fans thronged the comment section. One user wrote, “Is this a new movie shooting?”. Another user wrote, “Lovely moment

Love you Sara”. “My Uttarakhandi culture is so sweet.. Fully Dress up dancing..Jai ho”, wrote the third user.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the director duo have added a special song in the movie as a promotional strategy. There are also reports that an A-list celebrity will be joining them, fuelling speculation about a cameo. For the unversed, Veer Pahariya has dated Sara Ali Khan in the past. In an interview with Filmfare, the Kedarnath actress confirmed the link up by saying, “He’s [Veer Pahariya] the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.”

All about Sky Force

Sky Force will follow the story of India's retaliatory attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on January 24, 2025.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Sky Force | Source: IMDb