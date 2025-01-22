Published 19:25 IST, January 22nd 2025
Sky Force Day 1 Advance Booking Begins On A Decent Note, Akshay Kumar Starrer Collects ₹40 Lakh Before Republic Day Release
Sky Force will release on Republic Day weekend and is expected to take a good start at the box office. The advance booking has also begun on a decent note.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Sky Force Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya feature as Air Force pilots in the upcoming film Sky Force, set to release on January 24. Since the movie is releasing during the Republic Day weekend, it is expected to take a good start at the box office and the advance booking have also begun on a decent note.
Sky Force day 1 advance booking
According to Sacnilk, for the opening day, Sky Force has sold over 18,375 tickets in Hindi. The market of the film is limited to Hindi-speaking states. The advance booking figures have reached ₹40 lakh for day 1 after 3 hours of the tickets going live. The bookings of the film have begun on a decent note and with two days to go, the numbers are expected to soar further.
The best advance booking for 2025 (Bollywood) so far belongs to Kangana's Emergency, which sold over 34,000 tickets for its opening day. Its box office collection benefitted from Cinema Lovers Day as the tickets were priced at ₹99 in select theatres.
Sky Force inspired by true events
According to the makers, Sky Force is the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya. Sky Force also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:25 IST, January 22nd 2025