Sky Force: Netizens Suggest Veer Pahariya Using Old Photos With Sara For His 'Own Promotions', Say 'How Low Can Someone Go'

Akshay Kumar ’s Sky Force finally hit the theatres on January 24. The film is reportedly based on true events from 1965 when India carried out its first-ever airstrike on Pakistan . Debutant Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan are playing husband-wife roles in the film which has ignited the buzz owing to their rumoured past relationship.

Recently, a bunch of old photos of Sara Ali Khan, along with Veer Pahariya, made rounds on Reddit. This sparked mockery from netizens who suggested it might be a PR tactic to distract from “bad acting” with personal pictures.

Is Veer Pahariya using past relationship photos to promote his debut movie Sky Force? Netizens bash ‘dirty’ PR stunt

Ahead of the release of Sky Force, a few old photos of Veer posing with Sara have been circulating online. The actors have known each other for years, sparking persistent rumours of a romance and breakup. However, neither Veer nor Sara acknowledged the rumours.

Netizens are now raising questions about the timing of these pictures resurfacing online, especially since Veer and the Kedarnath actress' on-screen chemistry is being hailed. Many speculate that this could be a publicity stunt, given their alleged romantic history.

A user commented, “He has been making their personal pictures from the past go viral today for his own promotion, one can find these pictures anywhere on the net apart from one page on Instagram that has been leaking them from last one year..How low can someone go...?” A section of the internet also questioned whether the pictures were leaked without Sara’s consent.

Is this the reason why Sara Ali Khan is absent from Sky Force promotions?

A section of the internet is of the view that owing to leaked photos of the rumoured ex-couple, Sara skipped the promotional events. A user elaborated on the matter, “Let me give you context.. a few days back Orry decided to post Sara and Veer's pictures from a past birthday party of a common friend they were invited to. He added them in the same frame..and the same was circulated with Media and it with headings as 'past lovers to on-screen pair'..which Sara's team got removed instantly..Now this PR is happening on a much larger scale..I think this is why she is not promoting this film as well.”