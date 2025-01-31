Sky Force Vs Deva BO Early Estimates: Starved For Audiences, Shahid Kapoor And Akshay Kumar's Movies Neck And Neck On Friday

Sky Force Vs Deva Box Office: Both Shahid Kapoor's Deva and Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force were starved for audiences on Friday, January 31. Deva, a new release, witnessed a very slow opening and is expected to become one of Shahid's lowest openers to date. Deva's pre-release buzz was decent and below average collection so far has indicated that only good word of mouth can help the film sustain at the box office.

Meanwhile, last week's release Sky Force also witnessed a slump on Friday, mainly due to some competition from Deva, as it headed towards its lowest single-day collections since its release.

Deva released on January 31 | Image: X

Deva struggles at the box office

According to Sacnilk, Deva was headed towards ₹2 crore collection in India by 8 pm on Friday. The occupancy at the theatres was on the lower side, with the movie struggling to hit even the 10 percent mark on the evening of its opening day. It seems like Deva opening day collection will land in the ₹3-4.5 crore mark.

Sky Force stars Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar | Image: IMDb

Deva, however, managed to dent the steady biz of Sky Force, which also collected money in the same range as evening dawned. Sky Force is expected to touch the ₹90 crore mark on its second Friday.

Viewers divided over Shahid's Deva