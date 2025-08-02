Son Of Sardaar 2 Cast Fees: Not Ajay Devgn, But This Actor Gets The Bigger Paycheck For Comedy Drama

Son Of Sardaar Cast Fees: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's comedy-drama finally released in cinemas on August 1. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the movie serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 action-comedy Son of Sardaar. On its opening day, the comic entertainer outshone Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's emotional drama, with both films clashing.

Cinegoers who attended the first screening have shared their thoughts on social media. While many found the film entertaining, they also felt it was "slightly stretched" and mentioned that the storyline lacked "surprises".

In the middle of all this buzz, let’s see who the highest-paid actor is, and no, it’s not Ajay Devgn.

Why is Mrunal Thakur the highest-paid in Son Of Sardaar 2?

As per a Filmybeat report, Ajay Devgn didn’t charge any fee for the sequel. Instead, he will reportedly receive a share of the film’s box office profits.

The same report claims that Mrunal Thakur earned a massive ₹5 crore, making her the highest-paid actor in Son of Sardaar 2. She plays Jassi’s estranged wife and brings emotional depth to the story.

Ravi Kishan has reportedly been paid ₹50 lakh. He plays a flamboyant, power-hungry Scottish rival with his own “code of honour.”

Chunky Panday also plays a key role in the sequel and has allegedly received a fee of ₹1 crore.

Sanjay Mishra returns with his signature wit and quirky humour. His hilarious chemistry with Ajay Devgn has been a highlight, and reports suggest he was paid ₹20 lakh.