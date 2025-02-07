'Sonakshi Ke Bhai Jaise...': As Parineeti Finally Joins Brother's Wedding, Internet Schools Her On Family, Relationships

There has been a lot of speculation over why Parineeti Chopra has been missing from her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding functions despite being in Mumbai. The actress also became the target of trolls for not attending the family gatherings when in fact, Priyanka's in-laws Denise and Kevin Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas flew in from the US for the celebrations. However, on the day of the wedding, Parineeti and her husband Raghav Chadha were in attendance, as they arrived to bless the couple on their nuptials.

Parineeti Chopra leaves for her brother Siddharth's wedding | Image: Varinder Chawla

However, their "too little, too late" move invited scrutiny from social media users, who compared them to Sonakshi Sinha 's brothers Luv and Kush who skipped their sister's wedding last year due to family issues.

Parineeti and Raghav finally arrive for Siddharth's wedding functions

Parineeti was dressed in a red blouse and printed white lehenga. She threw a crop blazer over it to complete the wedding look. Raghav, who arrived in Mumbai on Thursday after the Delhi Assembly polls, was seen in a beige kurta and pajama. The couple was seen heading off to the wedding venue from their residence in Khar West. The wedding procession kicked off with Siddharth's family members dancing to the beats of the dhol.

Priyanka Chopra at her brother Siddharth's baraat | Image: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka looked stunning in an emerald green lehenga while Nick Jonas complemented her in white, embroidered Indian ethnic wear.

Priyanka Chopra at her brother Siddharth's wedding | Image: Varinder Chawla