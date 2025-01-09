Sonakshi Sinha Family Controversy In Spotlight Again As Brothers Luv, Kussh Give Zaheer Iqbal's Birthday Bash A Miss

Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, last year in the presence of her family and close friends. While her parents Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, and brother Kussh attend the intimate ceremony, her other brother Luv gives it a miss. Since then reports suggest of alleged rift between Sonakshi and Luv. Amid this, Luv's recent post has added fuel to the rumours. Recently, Sonakshi hosted a birthday party for her father Shatrughan Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal. But the absence of her two brothers is clearly visible.

Sonakshi Sinha hosts birthday, video goes viral

Sonakshi Sinha gave a glimpse of the birthday celebrations by sharing a video on her YouTube channel. The celebration was an intimate affair. But, the absence of her brothers Luv and Kussh, is clearly visible.

Although, the netizens took to comment section to shower the family with blessings and lots of love. One user wrote, “Very happy birthday shatru sir and the hero bhai Zaheer bhai Very nice am injoyin a lot Thank you to share with us sona and Zaheer bhai”. Another user wrote “Happy Birthday to both, but what can i say about Shatru ji a true living legend, one of the greatest actors who has his own style and charisma that no other can or will ever match. Aaj bhi khamosh kar den sab ko.”. “It was really such a wonderful evening celebrating 2 amazing people. Thank you Sonakshi Didi”, wrote the third user.

Reason behing Luv Sinha not being involved in Sonakshi-Zaheer’s wedding

Luv's omission of his sister Sonakshi from the family photo comes days after he revealed the reason behind his absence from the wedding. In a now-deleted X post, he attacked Zaheer's father Iqbal Ratansi and said that he had connections with a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the "washing machine". He wrote, "With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the ‘washing machine’. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai….”

He added, "The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team.” This post is still visible on his profile.

A screengrab from the post | Source: X