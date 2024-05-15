Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha has been causing a stir in the business since she played Fareedan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The web series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. During the promotional run of the show, Sonakshi discussed her views on the subject of pay disparity between male and female actors in the industry.

Sonakshi Sinha admits to fighting with filmmakers for money

Sonakshi said that even though she is going through a good phase of her career, she is still battling for the compensation she believes she is due. The actress told a media portal in an interview, “It's not easy, and it doesn't feel right sometimes. When filmmakers approach you, they know you bring something to the table. But when it comes to the money conversation, everybody wants an actress, particularly to reduce her fee.”

The actress acknowledged that she was confused by the circumstances and emphasized that women must fight this struggle. "We're fighting too many battles anyway. So, this fight for remuneration is just one of them,” added Sonakshi.

Failure teaches you much more than success, says Sonakshi Sinha

In another media interaction, Sonakshi opined both success and failure teach people something. In fact, according to her failure teaches a person much more than success ever can. When she faced failure in her career, she learned from her mistakes and moved on promising to give her 100 percent in the next.

In a career spanning over a decade, the actress has tasted both success and failure in equal measures. The actress rose to prominence by giving a power-packed performance in movies such as Rowdy Rathore, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Bhuj: The Pride of India.