Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Name Their Second Son Rudralokh

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have named their second son 'Rudralokh'.

On Saturday, Sonam took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the newborn. She also shared some fam-jam pictures, giving a glimpse of Rudralokh.

"In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu's grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja," she wrote.

Sonam also explained the meaning of her son's name.

"In the Vedas, Rudra (rudr), from the root rud, 'to roar,' is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal. He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other. Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra," she added.