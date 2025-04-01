Sonam Kapoor's Brother And 3-film-old actor Harsh Varrdhan Shares Tips To Ressurect 'Finished Bollywood'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to his X (formerly Twitter) to answer netizens' queries regarding the slump faced by Bollywood. The actor shared his opinion on why big-budget Hindi films are failing to leave a mark at the box office. He blamed ‘formulaic films' and high ‘upfront cost’ for the recent failure of movies. Kapoor's comments come amid the poor reception of Salman Khan's starrer Sikandar, which performed poorly at the box office despite being an Eid release.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to ‘Bollywood is finished’ post

Echoing the widespread online sentiment, a social media user took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to write, "Bollywood is finished. Salman don’t wanna act, Aamir doesn’t have any film to act, Akshay has dozen of films but of what use, SRK does a film in 2yrs, Ajay could do big but he’s playing it safe. Ranbir Kapoor is the lone warrior from here, looks like”. This post caught the attention of Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who shared his two cents on why Bollywood is falling.



Reacting to the post, the actor, who has only appeared in three films wrote, “Bollywood isn’t and shouldn’t be only about stars that have been there and done that and formulaic films it’s time for producers and financiers to gamble on low cost high concept films for cinemas without the usual tropes.. prioritise never before seen story-telling and keep the upfront costs low and the audience will come. Make 8-15 cr films with minimum p and an and back the makers. We made that for 20 cr it looks visually better then many films that cost 2-3 times that .. why? Because every cent went into the making of the film and not unnecessary costs. It’s 2025 and the films that get green-lit are films that belong in the 1980s and not even the good ones”.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor promises to deliver ‘unforgivable films’ if he gets ‘backing'

In the same thread, a user appreciated Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's filmography. The user also stressed that he should continue backing ‘low-budget movies’. Replying to this, the actor shared, “Bro, I don’t have endless money, but I do have endless passion and ideas filmmaking is a huge undertaking and process but if I’m backed I promise I’ll give you unforgettable films."



