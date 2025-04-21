Sonu Nigam Falls Prey To Identity Theft On Social Media, Cautions Fans Against 'Fake Messages' In His Name

Sonu Nigam took to his social media account to inform his fans that he has fallen prey to identity theft on social media. The singer cautioned his followers not to believe any messages they might get from people posing as his team. He also clarified that he has not had an account on X (formerly Twitter) for the last 8 years.

Taking to his Instagram account, the singer wrote, "It has come to my attention that someone has been misusing my identity online. Please note that no one from my team has ever reached out to anyone on my behalf for any reason. If someone claims to be from my management & contacts you out of the blue, please treat it with caution!"



He also requested social media users to block and report anyone who poses as him on X (formerly Twitter). He added, “Also, I have not been on Twitter/ X for the last 8 years. A few accounts that people may believe to be mine, are actually being run by someone else, often posting controversial things under my name. If you come across such fake accounts or messages, please REPORT AND BLOCK."



He concluded the note by expressing gratitude to the people who had flagged the issue to him. He wrote, “Thank you to those who've flagged the issue to me. And Thank you so much my extended family for your continued support and understanding.”



