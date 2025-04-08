Sonu Nigam Perfectly Mimics Sridevi's Voice In Jam Session With Chandni Singer Jolly Mukherjee, Watch Unseen Video

Updated April 8th 2025, 18:45 IST
Sonu Nigam is one of the most versatile playback singers in the Hindi film industry. He recently attended the 70th birthday party of singer/composer Jolly Mukherjee, wherein he stunned the attendees with his vocals. In an inside video, Mukherjee could be seen crooning his famous song O Meri Chandni from the 1989 film featuring Sridevi. Sonu Nigam then joins the veteran composer to add the cherry on the cake.
On April 6, Jolly Mukjerjee took to his Instagram account to share a video from his 70th birthday celebration, which falls on February 10. The composer rang in his special day with bigwigs in the field such as Sonu Nigam and Hariharan. In the video, on popular demand, Mukherjee croons to his song O Meri Chandni.
Also Read: BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour: Know Ticket Prices, When And Where To Buy
While mostly male-dominated, the vocals of Chandni O Meri Chandni also feature the voice of late actress Sridevi, who played the titular role in the songs. During the jam session, Sonu Nigam took it upon himself to fill the absence of the veteran Bollywood actress. He perfectly mimicked her voice to sing a duet with Mukherjee, leading to applause and appreciation from the onlookers. The video is now doing the rounds on social media.
Also Read: The Raja Saab: Director's Reply To Fan's Query On Prabhas Starrer
Sonu Nigam performed at the Delhi Technological University on March 24 as a part of their annual fest. Several videos of his performance went viral at the time. In a clip, the singer could be heard crooning to his song Tumse Milke Dilke Hai Jo Haal from the film Main Hoon Na when someone sprang a hairband his way. In an adorable move, the 51-year-old singer, instead of ignoring this, donned the hairband and said, “isko main ghar le jaaunga (I will take this home)." Netizens shared the videos and labelled the singer as ‘pookie', a term of endearment that is particularly used for something cute.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 8th 2025, 18:45 IST