Sonu Nigam Perfectly Mimics Sridevi's Voice In Jam Session With Chandni Singer Jolly Mukherjee, Watch Unseen Video

Sonu Nigam is one of the most versatile playback singers in the Hindi film industry. He recently attended the 70th birthday party of singer/composer Jolly Mukherjee, wherein he stunned the attendees with his vocals. In an inside video, Mukherjee could be seen crooning his famous song O Meri Chandni from the 1989 film featuring Sridevi. Sonu Nigam then joins the veteran composer to add the cherry on the cake.

Inside video from Jolly Mukherjee's birthday goes viral

On April 6, Jolly Mukjerjee took to his Instagram account to share a video from his 70th birthday celebration, which falls on February 10. The composer rang in his special day with bigwigs in the field such as Sonu Nigam and Hariharan. In the video, on popular demand, Mukherjee croons to his song O Meri Chandni.



While mostly male-dominated, the vocals of Chandni O Meri Chandni also feature the voice of late actress Sridevi, who played the titular role in the songs. During the jam session, Sonu Nigam took it upon himself to fill the absence of the veteran Bollywood actress. He perfectly mimicked her voice to sing a duet with Mukherjee, leading to applause and appreciation from the onlookers. The video is now doing the rounds on social media.

Sonu Nigam turns ‘pookie’ at a recent college concert