Sonu Sood Reacts To Arrest Warrant Against Him In ₹10 Lakh Fraud Case, Says 'Sad That Celebs Become Soft Targets’

Sonu Sood was issued an arrest warrant by Ludhiana's Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur in connection with a fraud case of ₹10 lakh filed by a Ludhiana-based lawyer Rajesh Khanna against one Mohit Shukla, in which he alleged that he was lured to invest in a fake Rijika coin. Sonu was summoned to testify in the matter, but she couldn't appear in the court. As a result, the magistrate issued an arrest warrant. Now, the actor has reacted to the news and clarified that he was summoned to be a 'witness' in the matter in which he has no involvement. He further called for strict action in the matter.

Sonu Soon reacts to arrest warrant

On Friday, Sonu Sood took to his X handle and shared his lawyers have responded and on February 10, he will be giving a statement to clarify his non-involvement in the matter. He further mentioned that they will take strict action against the same. He wrote, "We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation. Our lawyers have responded and on 10th February 2025 we will give a statement that clarifies our non involvement in the matter.”

Towards the end of the note, he called celebs "soft targets" and concluded, "This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs. It is sad that celebs become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter.

What does the court's order say