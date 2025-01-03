Sonu Sood Reveals Bodyguards Are Trained To Shout 'Hato Hato' At Airports To Create 'Chaos' In Public: That's How They...

While some celebrities embrace the idea of being around paparazzi, some maintain a love-hate relationship. Being around paparazzi isn't easy as one has to deal with a lot of issues on the ground. In a recent interaction, Sonu Sood revealed how bodyguards are being trained to create scenes to gather attention from the crowd.

Sonu Sood on bodyguards of celebs being trained

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Sonu Sood said, “Bodyguards and entourages are often trained to create a scene, especially at places like airports. They makes noise and stir up curiosity. So, even those minding their own business, turn and see who’s coming. That’s how they get attention. The same actor, walking along could easily pass through with only a few fans asking for photos. But when chaos is created, it ensures they get noticed”.

Sonu Sood further said, “ I was at the gym when a friend came to pick me up. A car stopped nearby, and a bodyguard stepped out, pretending there was a huge crowd. He started shouting, ‘Step back,’ even though no one was around. The actor then followed and entered the building amidst this. The truth is, if you simply walk into a crowd, most people won’t bother you”.

File photo of Sonu Sood | Source: IMDb

“I have bodyguards too, but I always instruct them to avoid pushing anyone. Even when walking in a chain, I tell them try not to push anyone. The public is generally well-behaved and harmless. However, maximum people have a problem that why they don’t do anything. So, they make public active with these tricks. That’s the reality”, Sonu Sood concluded.

What’s next for Sonu Sood?

Sonu Sood who is recognised for his philanthropy and versatile acting is all set to make his directorial debut. The actor is venturing into the director's seat for the upcoming film Fateh. It is scheduled to release on January 10.

