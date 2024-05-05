Advertisement

Alaya Furniturewala is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika. Ahead of the release, the actress is busy promoting her movie, where she plays the role of Rao's love interest. This is the actress' sixth movie after making her debut in 2020 with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman. She earned positive reviews from the critics and audience.

However, despite being born into a film family, Alaya has had her share of struggles. In a recent interview with Puja Talvar on her YouTube channel, the 26-year-old actress opened up about feeling hostile on a film set. For the unversed, Alaya is the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and the daughter of Pooja Bedi.

(A file photo of Alaya F | Image: Instagram)

I initially found it hard to adapt to that...: Alaya F

During the conversation, Alaya shared that she was working on a movie where she had "awful experiences" on set. Explaining what went down, she said "You are working with people who just don't care about you. They don't really have your best interest at heart." She continued that one has to fend for themselves and handle situations in which he/she is not treated nicely. So, it was the "biggest shock" for her when she had to face such kind of behaviour after being associated with the industry.

"When that environment feels hostile, I initially found it hard to adapt to that because I didn’t see it coming,” she shared adding that now she knows how to handle such a situation.

(A file photo of Alaya F | Image: Instagram)

I just want the same respect given: Alaya F

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress also revealed there's a "big difference" in the way male actors and female actors are treated. “There are some wonderful sets I have been on, and there are some not-so-wonderful sets also. There is still a long way to go (in terms of gender equality),” she opined. When asked what change she would see in the film industry to happen immediately as a female actor, Alaya replied she wants "same respect". "For me, it’s when basic respect isn’t given,” adding that the instances when she has been called early despite the other actor arriving to the set nearly hours after.

Meanwhile, Srikanth will hit the theatres on May 10.