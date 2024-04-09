Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:44 IST
Srikanth Bolla Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Aces The Role Of Visually Impaired Industrialist
Rajkummar Rao is all set to step in to the shoes of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The trailer of the film is out.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A poster of Srikanth. | Image:Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
Advertisement
The makers of Rajkummar Rao's much-awaited film Srikanth Bolla finally unveiled the trailer of the film on April 9. The film, also starring Jyotika in the lead role, will hit the theatres on May 10. Srikantha Bolla is a biopic on the visually impaired industrialist, who made the impossible possible by achieving his dreams.
Advertisement
Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:44 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.