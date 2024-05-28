Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth hit the big screens on May 10. The film portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. The movie also stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Due to the ongoing election season and the recently concluded IPL, the release of films has been scarce . Banking on this, Srikanth has managed to pull in audiences, even inching closer to the ₹40 crore mark at the box office after its third weekend.

Srikanth box office biz at a glance

Srikanth has managed to maintain a slow and steady grip at the box office. Its total collection in 17 days stands at ₹ 37.62 crore according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film witnessed growth in its third weekend and collected ₹5.6 crore. On its third Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the movie's biz was ₹1.18 crore, ₹2.15 crore and ₹2.27 crore respectively.

By the end of two weeks, Srikanth's business was ₹32.02 crore. It seems like in the coming week, the film will cross the ₹40 crore mark before another Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi, also featuring Janhvi Kapoor, hits the big screens.

What is the story of Srikanth?

The film, which was earlier titled Sri, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani of Saand Ki Aankh fame from a script written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. In Srikanth, Rajkummar portrays the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, a role that has been widely appreciated by both audiences and critics.

The actor's meticulous adaptation of Bolla's mannerisms and nuances has left viewers in awe, with many finding it hard to distinguish between the reel and real-life personas.