Stree 2 Actor Mushtaq Khan Kidnapping Case: Main Accused Apprehended By Bijnor Police, Associate Escapes

Actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his roles in films like Welcome and Stree 2 was allegedly kidnapped in late November under the pretext of being invited to an event in Meerut. The actor managed to escape after being held captive for a day. In the latest development, the police have apprehended the main accused in the kidnapping case. He has been identified as Lavi Pal.

Mushtaq Khan was kidnapped in November but maanged to escape | Image: Mushtaq Khan/Instagram

Main accused Mushtaq Khan kidnapping case held, one manages to escape

Police arrested Lavi Pal during an encounter on Bijnor Mandawar Road. However, one of his associates managed to escape. The Bijnor Police had earlier registered a case against unidentified individuals under Section 364A (kidnapping for ransom) of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita and formed multiple teams to locate the kidnappers and trace the Scorpio vehicle involved in the kidnapping.

Mushtaq Khan claimed that kidnappers demanded ₹1 crore as ransom | Image: Mushtaq Khan /Instagram

According to the complaint, the kidnappers held Mushtaq Khan captive in the Chahsheeri locality of Bijnor and during this time ₹2 lakh were transferred from his mobile. On November 21, Khan managed to escape and made his way back to Mumbai.

How was Mushtaq Khan fooled by "event organisers" and later kidnapped

According to the complaint, one Rahul Saini contacted Mushtaq Khan on October 15 inviting him to be the chief guest at an event in Meerut and even paid him in advance. Saini also sent Khan a flight ticket for November 20, from Mumbai to Delhi.