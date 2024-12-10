Stree 2 Actor Mushtaq Khan Was Kidnapped Days Before Comedian Sunil Pal: Report

After comedian Sunil Pal, actor Mushtaq Khan's kidnapping has been reported. His business partner Shivam Yadav has reportedly shared the ordeal the actor went through when he was kidnapped on the pretext of being invited to an event. His kidnapping took place on November 20 in Delhi, who then took him to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

What do we know about Mushtaq Khan's kidnapping case?

According to media reports, when he landed in Delhi, the Welcome actor was asked to sit in a car and was driven off to Bijnor. It is said that he was tortured for 12 hours and demanded several crores as ransom. They forcefully withdrew ₹2 lakh from his account. It was only during the morning when he heard the azaan (morning prayer in Islam), that the Stree 2 actor realised a mosque was nearby and ran away to seek help. With the help of localities, Khan contacted the police and was able to return home.

Reportedly, Khan is doing fine and in a few days will address the media regarding his kidnapping.

(A file photo of Mushtaq Khan | Image: Instagram)

Who is Mushtaq Khan?

Mushtaq Khan is a veteran actor, who has been in the industry for around three decades. He is widely known for playing a disabled hockey player in Welcome, starring Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. He has also worked in movies, including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Jodi No.1, Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Gadar 2.