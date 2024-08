Published 17:16 IST, August 12th 2024

Stree 2 Box Office: Shraddha Starrer Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets In Advance, Set To Beat Fighter

Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has so far sold over 100,000 tickets in advance in just 48 hours, earning a whopping ₹4.52 crore in just the 2D version.