Published 20:16 IST, September 14th 2024

Stree 2: Tamannaah Bhatia Transforms Into A Bald 'Stree' In Viral Video | Watch

The bald look of Tamannaah is very crucial to the movie and features in the climax. The women going bald, in the film, signifies the loss of their identity.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia plays Shama in Stree 2
Tamannaah Bhatia plays Shama in Stree 2 | Image: transformer_makeuplab/Instagram
