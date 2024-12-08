Subhash Ghai Health Update: Pardes Director 'Is Absolutely Fine,' Confirms Spokesperson

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai left his fans worried when the news of him being hospitalised went viral. The Pardes director was reportedly admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on Saturday, December 7, after complaining of speech difficulty and memory loss. However, his spokesperson has now shared a health update and revealed the reason behind his admission. Ghai is known for giving Bollywood several hits and memorable movies, including Taal, Karz, Hero, Khalnayak and Yaadein.

Subhash Ghai's health update

Late Saturday evening, Ghai's spokesperson informed that the veteran director "is doing fine", per IANS. The spokesperson also revealed the real reason behind the director's admission to the hospital - for a routine check-up.

The spokesperson said, "We would like to confirm that Mr. Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern”.

Earlier, the hospital had shared in a statement that his past medical history was positive for Ischemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011 and pacemaker insertion in 2011) and a recently diagnosed hypothyroidism. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr. Rohit Deshpande.

Who is Subhash Ghai?

He started his career in Bollywood as an actor. Ghai played small roles in films like Taqdeer and Aaradhna. Later, he starred as a lead in movies like Umang and Gumrah. Eventually, his career as an actor did not see much success, following which he switched to direction.

In the world of direction, he found his passion and gave the audience some memorable films that are now cult classics. Some of these are Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Meri Jung and Ram Lakhan. In all his directorial films, Ghai used to make a space for himself and feature in a small role. He last produced and wrote the comedy-drama streaming movie 36 Farmhouse, released in 2022.