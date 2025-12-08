Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol Meet Dharmendra's Grieving Fans On 'He-man's' 90th Birth Anniversary After Upsetting Them With Rushed, Private Funeral

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are reeling with the loss of their father, Dharmendra. Despite the personal setback, the actors made sure to give Bollywood's legend a final celebration on the ocassion of his 90th birth anniversary today, December 8. As a result, a life-size board of Dharmendra was pulled out, and the gates of his Juhu mansion were opened for the people he loved the most, his fans.

Sunny and Bobby Deol with fans of Dharmendra | Image: X

Several videos and photos are doing the rounds on social media show a large number of fans gathered outside Dharmendra's residence to show their respects and remember him on his birth anniversary. The legendary actor, who breathed his last on November 24, would have turned 90 today. Fans of Dharmendra showed up with large picture frames, flower bouquets and teary-eyed to partake in the celebration of his life and remember his contribution to Indian cinema.

In a heartwarming gesture, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol not only invited the fans inside Dharmendra's home for a regulated and intimate remembrance event, but also met with a handful of them personally. Several fans of Dharemndra took to their X and Instagram accounts to share their videos and photos with the Deol brothers.



For the solemn ocassion, some reports suggested that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol donned pieces from their late father's wardrobe. The Border actor wore an olive green shirt teamed with beige pants and a blue cap. Bobby Deol, on the other hand, opted for a red printed shirt with blue denim. The actors were seen getting visibly emotional while greeting the fans.



