Updated 8 December 2025 at 17:39 IST
Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol Meet Dharmendra's Grieving Fans On 'He-man's' 90th Birth Anniversary After Upsetting Them With Rushed, Private Funeral
Fans of Dharmendra flocked to his Juhu bungalow in large numbers on the ocassion of his 90th birth anniversary. Bollywood's legendary actor breathed his last on November 24, weeks before his 90th birthday.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are reeling with the loss of their father, Dharmendra. Despite the personal setback, the actors made sure to give Bollywood's legend a final celebration on the ocassion of his 90th birth anniversary today, December 8. As a result, a life-size board of Dharmendra was pulled out, and the gates of his Juhu mansion were opened for the people he loved the most, his fans.
Several videos and photos are doing the rounds on social media show a large number of fans gathered outside Dharmendra's residence to show their respects and remember him on his birth anniversary. The legendary actor, who breathed his last on November 24, would have turned 90 today. Fans of Dharmendra showed up with large picture frames, flower bouquets and teary-eyed to partake in the celebration of his life and remember his contribution to Indian cinema.
In a heartwarming gesture, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol not only invited the fans inside Dharmendra's home for a regulated and intimate remembrance event, but also met with a handful of them personally. Several fans of Dharemndra took to their X and Instagram accounts to share their videos and photos with the Deol brothers.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Dear Love: Hema Malini Pens Emotional Note On Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary
For the solemn ocassion, some reports suggested that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol donned pieces from their late father's wardrobe. The Border actor wore an olive green shirt teamed with beige pants and a blue cap. Bobby Deol, on the other hand, opted for a red printed shirt with blue denim. The actors were seen getting visibly emotional while greeting the fans.
Also Read: After Dharmendra's Rushed And Private Funeral, Deol Family Makes An Attempt To Pacify Upset Fans
Advertisement
The Deol brothers' warm gesture towards fans comes after there were complaints about the family hosting a private funeral for Dharmendra. On the morning of November 24, the Deol family, along with some other members of the film industry headed to the Pawan Hans crematorium and performed the last rites of Dharmendra. This irked his fans, who demanded a state funeral and a hero's farewell to their favourite superstar. On the occasion of Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary today, social media has been abuzz with tributes and remembrance posts for the actor.
Also Read: Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary: Esha, Sunny Deol Pay Tribute To Father In Emotional Posts
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 8 December 2025 at 17:39 IST