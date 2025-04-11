Hema Malini, Esha Deol React To Sunny Deol's Jaat Amid Film's Lukewarm Box Office Response

Sunny Deol's recent release, Jaat, hit the big screens on April 10. The actioner also features Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role, but has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. The movie opened to a decent ₹ 9.5 Cr in India. Amid this, Sunny Deol's family members, Hema Malini and Esha Deol, have reacted to the release of the film. They shared how Sunny Deol's father, Dharmendra, has been elated ever since the release of Jaat.

Esha Deol and Hema Malini react to Jaat's release

Hema Malini and Esha Deol recently attended an event in Mumbai. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the mother-daughter duo spoke about Jaat and how veteran actor Dharmendra has received it. Hema Malini is married to Sunny Deol's father, Dharmendra, and Esha is their daughter.



The Dream Girl actress shared, “I heard that it has opened with a very big bumper. Bohot hi achcha lag raha he ki logo ko bohot achcha lag raha hai. Dharam (Dharmendra) ji bohot khush hai. Mujhe bhi bohot khushi hai (I feel so happy that people are happy with the film. Dharam ji is also very happy). The film is so good, I believe!” Adding to this, Esha Deol said, “I am so happy and its all his hard work and logo ka pyaar he unke liye itna toh I am so happy that the film has opened big (This is all because of his hard work and the love of his fans)! That's how it has to be with him, always.”

Jaat witnesses drop at the box office on the second day