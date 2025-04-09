Sunny Deol's Jaat: CBFC Orders 22 Cuts, Issues U/A Certificate After Makers Replace Scenes With Abusive Language And Gore

Updated April 9th 2025, 16:53 IST
Jaat, headlined by Sunny Deol, will hit the big screens on April 10. The Gadar 2 actor has teamed up with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni for the actioner. The film also features Regina Cassandra in the female lead and Randeep Hooda as the antagonist. A day before the release, Jaat obtained a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
According to the general CBFC rule, a film can be granted a U/A certificate only if it does not contain content that is not suitable for a younger audience. Sources close to the certification board informed Bollywood Hungama that Jaat has undergone 22 cuts to get the U/A rating. As per the publication, the abusive words ‘B*******d’, 'M*****t' have been replaced. Additionally, ‘Bharat’ was replaced with ‘Humaara’ and ‘Central’ has become ‘local' in the final edit. Apart from this, scenes showing women's molestation, gore violence and an e-cigarette have also been altered.
Insiders in the know have revealed that nearly 10 scenes will be replaced by CGI. As per the publication these scenes are - “the throat-cutting visuals (two different scenes), bloodshed head on the ice block, statue of Jesus Christ in a church, mishandling of a baby, thumb-cutting, head cutting, Indian currency notes under the feet of the crowd and national emblem on the forehead of a character during a fight sequence.” As per Sacnilk, “Due to changes, 2 minutes and 6 seconds of scenes were cut and replaced with appropriate visuals, totalling 1 minute and 37 seconds.”
After the cuts and modifications, Jaat's runtime is 153.31 minutes, amounting to 2 hours, 33 minutes and 31 seconds.
The Sunny Deol starter is off to a slow start at the box office. Jaat has only sold 11219782 tickets for day 1 releases across India. As per Sacnilk, the film has amassed a total of ₹1.12 Cr in from advanced sales.
Trade expert Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that the film has received a ‘poor response across major centres’. He added that the spot bookings will determine how well the movie opens at the big screen and that these collections are expected to be better in Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab .
