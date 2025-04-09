Sunny Deol's Jaat: CBFC Orders 22 Cuts, Issues U/A Certificate After Makers Replace Scenes With Abusive Language And Gore

Jaat, headlined by Sunny Deol, will hit the big screens on April 10. The Gadar 2 actor has teamed up with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni for the actioner. The film also features Regina Cassandra in the female lead and Randeep Hooda as the antagonist. A day before the release, Jaat obtained a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

CBFC cuts abusive words in Jaat

According to the general CBFC rule, a film can be granted a U/A certificate only if it does not contain content that is not suitable for a younger audience. Sources close to the certification board informed Bollywood Hungama that Jaat has undergone 22 cuts to get the U/A rating. As per the publication, the abusive words ‘B*******d’, 'M*****t' have been replaced. Additionally, ‘Bharat’ was replaced with ‘Humaara’ and ‘Central’ has become ‘local' in the final edit. Apart from this, scenes showing women's molestation, gore violence and an e-cigarette have also been altered.



Insiders in the know have revealed that nearly 10 scenes will be replaced by CGI. As per the publication these scenes are - “the throat-cutting visuals (two different scenes), bloodshed head on the ice block, statue of Jesus Christ in a church, mishandling of a baby, thumb-cutting, head cutting, Indian currency notes under the feet of the crowd and national emblem on the forehead of a character during a fight sequence.” As per Sacnilk, “Due to changes, 2 minutes and 6 seconds of scenes were cut and replaced with appropriate visuals, totalling 1 minute and 37 seconds.”

After the cuts and modifications, Jaat's runtime is 153.31 minutes, amounting to 2 hours, 33 minutes and 31 seconds.

Jaat advanced box office collection day 1

The Sunny Deol starter is off to a slow start at the box office. Jaat has only sold 11219782 tickets for day 1 releases across India. As per Sacnilk, the film has amassed a total of ₹1.12 Cr in from advanced sales.