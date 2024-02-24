Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 23:23 IST

Sunny Deol Kickstarts The Shoot Of Lahore 1947, Shares Photo En Route Sets

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 is being produced by Aamir Khan's production house - Aamir Khan Productions.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sunny Deol
A file photo of Sunny Deol | Image:Sunny Deol/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Last year, Sunny Deol took the internet by storm after the release of his blockbuster film Gadar 2 which served as a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar. Upon seeing the success of the film, several directors contacted the actor offering a film. Among all was veteran director Rakjkumar Santoshi who approached the actor with the film Lahore 1947.

The actor liked the script and gave a nod to act in the film which is being bankrolled by Aamir Khan's production house - Aamir Khan Productions. Now, months later of the announcement, Sunny began with the shooting of Lahore 1947.

(A file photo of Sunny | Image: Instagram)
Sunny Deol's teddy accompanies him to Lahore 1947 set

Taking to his Instagram, Sunny Deol shared a post in which he can be seen sitting in a car with his stuffed toy and flashing his bright smile for the camera. The actor was on the way to the sets when he clicked the image. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Going for filming Lahore 1947".

What do we know about Lahore 1947

A few days ago, makers welcomed Abhimanyu Singh on board as an antagonist. The filmmaker said that Abhimanyu's intensity, voice, and conviction are truly unbeatable. “Usually, whenever we think of a villain’s character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish ji and Danny ji but we have to look forward and see who’s taking the baton ahead,” he said.

(A file photo of Abhimanyu | Image: Instagram)
“Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong lead role as antagonist in Lahore 1947. His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry,” the director added.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Abhimanyu, the film also stars Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 23:23 IST

