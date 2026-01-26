Sunny Deol's Subtle Message On Family Rift Rumours, Poses With Sisters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol At Border 2 Screening

The Deol family has been under the media scanner since the death of veteran actor Dharmendra. Rumours were rife that there is a rift in the family between Hema Malini's daughters Esha and Ahana, and Dharmendra's sons from his first marriage, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. What added fuel to the rift was a separate prayer meeting and a birth anniversary in Mumbai. However, Sunny has debunked all the rumours by reuniting with his step-sisters Esha and Ahana at the screening of Border 2, sending out a powerful message.

(The Deol siblings posing for the camera at Border 2 screening | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Deol Shows Family Unity with Sisters Esha and Ahana

A video is going viral on the internet in which Sunny Deol can be seen happily posing with his sisters Esha and Ahana at the screening of Border 2. In the video, we can see him resting his hands on their shoulders and thanking the paparazzi before making their way inside. Being an elder brother, he was seen guiding his sisters at the event.

By posing together, he subtly dismissed the rift rumours and sent out a message that they stand united as a family.

Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, at his residence in Mumbai due to age-related issues. He was 89 years old.

Sunny Deol is basking in the success of Border 2

The war drama co-starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty is enjoying a good reception. The movie opened at ₹30 crore and witnessed a spike in the collection since then. In three days, the movie minted ₹121 crore at the box office in India, becoming the fastest Bollywood movie of 2026 to reach the ₹100 crore club. It is also the first film in Indian cinema to earn over ₹100 crore in the opening weekend this year.

Border 2 had an overall 61.14 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with maximum footfall recorded during evening shows (77.03 per cent). Maximum occupancy was registered in Chennai (85 per cent).