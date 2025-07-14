Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Dharma Productions Unveils Varun Dhawan’s First Look, Confirms New Release Date After Multiple Delays

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Dharma Productions Unveils Varun Dhawan’s First Look, Confirms New Release Date After Delays | Image: X

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari release date announced: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi starrer is one of the anticipated movies of 2025. Since the announcement was made in 2024, fans have been waiting to know more about the upcoming romantic comedy movie. Shashank Khaitan's directorial was supposed to hit theatres on April 18. However, it got delayed to September 12. Now, the makers announced the new release date and unveiled Varun’s first look as Sunny Sanskari.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari got a new release date

The Karan Johar-backed movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now slated to release on October 2, 2025. On Monday, Dharma Productions’ official social media handle unveiled Varun Dhawan’s first-look poster from the upcoming rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. In the poster, the actor smiles brightly while posing with folded hands. He wears a shiny beige embroidered shirt, paired with flashy accessories and sunglasses. The text on the poster reads, “Varun Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari.”

The makers shared the poster with a caption: “Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari – ‘Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin… Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin… Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai… kal nahi!!!’ #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025!”

Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to clash with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

With its new release date, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will face a box office clash with Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane.