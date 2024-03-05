Swantantrya Veer Savarkar: Ankita Lokhande Reveals Randeep Hooda Was Against Her Putting Makeup

Advertisement

Swantantrya Veer Savarkar is an upcoming biographical drama. The film will hit the big screens on March 22. Headlined by Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande plays a pivotal role in the movie set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. On the trailer launch of the film held today, the actress shared her experience of working on the film.

Ankita Lokhande reveals why Randeep Hooda did not want her to put on makeup

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who essays the role of Yamunabai Savarkar, the wife of V. D. Savarkar, in the upcoming Randeep Hooda-directorial Swantantrya Veer Savarkar, said that her director and fellow actor was not in favour of make-up for her character. She said Randeep did so to bring out the rawness of the character. The film, which had its trailer unveiled in Mumbai on Monday, is based on the life of V.D. Savarkar and promises to show his importance in India’s struggle for Independence.

The actress told IANS, “I relate with Yamunabai because she is a very strong woman. If I talk about the preparations for this role, Randeep gave me freedom as an actor. As a director, he'd listen to how I wanted to perform/execute a scene and then tell me what he wanted me to do. This character isn't about dialogues, but more about expression." She added, “Yamunabai went through a lot in her life. She endured a lot of pain, which I have tried to portray on screen. I don’t know whether I have done justice to the character, but I am a director's actor. That’s what I feel. I try to always follow what the director instructs me or wants from me. “I had blind trust in Randeep. When my look was being discussed, Randeep clearly mentioned that he didn't want any kind of makeup on me. He wanted me to be raw and rugged, just like how Yamunabai was. That also helped me perform and enhance the role while playing it.”

More about the film

The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Recently, makers locked the release date of the film. Randeep took to social media to share that the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. "Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History...On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March 2024," he wrote. The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani. Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

(With inputs from IANS)