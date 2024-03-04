Advertisement

Randeep Hooda headlines the biographical drama film Veer Savarkar. It is based on the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar aka Veer Savarkar. The movie will hit the big screens on March 22. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film today, March 4.

Veer Savarkar trailer piques audience interest

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers unveiled the trailer of Veer Savarkar. The trailer opens against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence. A narration then highlights how the stories of the Indian Independence struggle have always highlighted non-violence, but this story is different.

The trailer then shows the woes of Indians under the British Raj. The visuals then cut to the violent uprising and armed rebellion led by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Ankita Lokhande delivered a powerful performance as the leading lady in the 3 minutes long trailer clip. Sharing the trailer, Randeep Hooda wrote in the caption, “The British Termed Him The Most Dangerous Man! Indian Revolutionaries Revered Him as “Veer”! Yet, he was Unsung, Unhonoured, Unacknowledged & Unheard! This 22nd March IN CINEMAS, HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN! Witness the Epic life of #SwantatryaVeerSavarkar & the Untold Saga of the Indian Armed Revolution.”.

What more do we know about the film?

The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Recently, makers locked the release date of the film. Randeep took to social media to share that the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. "Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History...On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March 2024," he wrote. The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani. Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh, and Yogesh Rahar, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

(With inputs from IANS)