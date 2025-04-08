Taapsee Pannu Makes Rare Appearance With Husband Mathias Boe, Couple Refuses To Pose For Paparazzi

Updated April 8th 2025, 22:56 IST
Taapsee Pannu and her husband, Mathias Boe, prefer living a life away from the public eye. The couple has very rarely stepped out in public together or made a red-carpet appearance. However, today, April 8, they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai together.
On April 8, Taapsee Pannu and her husband were spotted exiting Gigi-a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The Pink actress donned a classic little black dress for the evening and kept her tresses open. Her husband, and former badminton player, Mathias, donned a floral printed shirt teamed with denim bottoms.
In the video, Taapsee could be seen making her way to the car in haste while her husband follows. The couple did not even oblige the paparazzi for a photo together. However, this is one of the rare times the couple stepped out on a date in the city. Speaking to a news channel last year, Taapsee clarified that she got married to Mathias in December 2023 in a courthouse wedding. This was followed by a bigger celebration in Udiaour in March 2024. The couple has not yet shared photos from their wedding ceremony.
Taapsee Pannu has always refrained from sharing information about her personal life in public. She had been dating the Danish badminton player and coach Mathias Boe for several years before they tied the knot. Appearing at Raunaq Rajani's show, Relationshit Advice, Taapsee joked about her relationship with Mathias. She shared, "I made him my boyfriend, got him to retire, made him work for India and then once everything was done I got married to him. I sacrificed my single status for the country so that India can get a doubles badminton coach."
She also shared that she was engaged to Mathias for almost a decade before they got married. She recalled, "We met around 10-11 years ago and then he proposed to me a year after we met. So nine years of engagement and none of us changed our minds and we still believe that we can stay together for most of or lives." Taapsee added, "I went outside the country for my first date with a person I barely knew. That is the craziest thing I have done in a relationship. I went to Dubai and he flew in from Denmark. He travelled 6 hours and I travelled 2-3 hours. He said that he knows Denmark and Dubai well so that was the two date places. So I thought who will go to Denmark as getting a Schengen visa is a task." The actress has not yet revealed the details of her wedding.
