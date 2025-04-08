Taapsee Pannu Makes Rare Appearance With Husband Mathias Boe, Couple Refuses To Pose For Paparazzi

Taapsee Pannu and her husband, Mathias Boe, prefer living a life away from the public eye. The couple has very rarely stepped out in public together or made a red-carpet appearance. However, today, April 8, they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai together.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe step out on a dinner date in Mumbai

On April 8, Taapsee Pannu and her husband were spotted exiting Gigi-a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The Pink actress donned a classic little black dress for the evening and kept her tresses open. Her husband, and former badminton player, Mathias, donned a floral printed shirt teamed with denim bottoms.



In the video, Taapsee could be seen making her way to the car in haste while her husband follows. The couple did not even oblige the paparazzi for a photo together. However, this is one of the rare times the couple stepped out on a date in the city. Speaking to a news channel last year, Taapsee clarified that she got married to Mathias in December 2023 in a courthouse wedding. This was followed by a bigger celebration in Udiaour in March 2024. The couple has not yet shared photos from their wedding ceremony.

DYK Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe were engaged for nine years before marriage

Taapsee Pannu has always refrained from sharing information about her personal life in public. She had been dating the Danish badminton player and coach Mathias Boe for several years before they tied the knot. Appearing at Raunaq Rajani's show, Relationshit Advice, Taapsee joked about her relationship with Mathias. She shared, "I made him my boyfriend, got him to retire, made him work for India and then once everything was done I got married to him. I sacrificed my single status for the country so that India can get a doubles badminton coach."