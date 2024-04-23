Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu, who likes to keep her private life a secret and away from the limelight, recently posted an appreciation post for her husband Mathias Boe. The couple recently tied the knot in an intimate Punjabi wedding. However, they never shared any official confirmation or photos on social media.

Taapsee Pannu calls her husband a true star

In a heartwarming display of affection, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram Stories to shower praises on her husband -- renowned badminton player Mathias Boe. This is her first public acknowledgment of their marital bond since their secret wedding in Udaipur.

The actress re-shared her husband's post that read, "Shining a spotlight on every player's special ability creates a greater illumination of the beauty of this sport. That's the best part of being a coach."

Advertisement

A screengrab of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Stories

Sharing the post on her Insta Stories, the actress wrote, "Such a star you are. Spreading light around" followed by a red heart emoji."

What do we know about Taapsee's secret wedding?

The Pink star kept her wedding details under wraps and never shared any glimpse of her destination wedding online. However, a couple of videos of the actress walking down the aisle and dancing at her sangeet ceremony went viral on social media.

Viral wedding entry of Taapsee Pannu. Doesn't they look cute together? #TaapseePannu pic.twitter.com/TYOWtkSNh2 — ✨ HeroesDontExist! (@humaneGPT)

Taapsee-Boe's wedding was a blend of Sikh and Christian rituals. Among the many attendees were Taapsee's co-star Pavail Gulati, Kanika Dhillon and director Anurag Kashyap.

The actress will be next seen in the films Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and Khel Khel Mein among others.