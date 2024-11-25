'Itni Overacting...': Taapsee Pannu Trolled For 'Scared' Reaction To Paps Falling At Airport | VIRAL

Taapsee Pannu has impressed fans with her performances in films including Hasseen Dillruba, Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Saand Ki Aankh and Badla among others. The actress who was spotted at Mumbai airport was taken aback after seeing paps there. But, her reaction in the clip has received trolling from the netizens.

Taapsee Pannu’s reaction in the viral video

The video which has now gone viral on social media, can be seen Taapsee Pannu entering the airport along with her team. Paps soon rushed towards to take few videos and pictures. But, amid this, a pap stumbles while doing so, this led to the actress closing her eyes and ears to this and said, “Yeh kya ho raha hai?”. In the end, she walks inside the airport with her team without interacting with the paps.

Fans took to comment section to troll the actress. One user wrote, “That's the reason no one is giving an opportunity in the Telugu film industry”. Another user wrote, “Why is she soooo dramatic…she thinks she’s still on a set of a movie”. “Overacting ki dukaan she wants to just grab attention”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Ye is dharti ki nahi hai kya jo aise over acting krti”. For the unversed, this is not the first time Taapsee Pannu has been trolled for her reaction towards paps.

File photo of Taapsee Pannu | Source: IMDb

When Taapsee Pannu once schooled paps for surrounding her

In a viral video, Taapsee can be seen exiting the theatre after the screening of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba when the paps were stationed outside flocked around her. On being surrounded by the cameraman, the actress got scared and scolded them for scaring her. She said, “Aap chadhhiye mat. Aap chadhh ke aayenge toh aap mujhey daraa rahe hai. (Don’t come too close to me. You are scaring me). On being scolded, the paparazzo apologised to her. The paps then were later heard shouting, telling Taapsee that he had apologised.

