Tahira 3.0: Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Resumes Work Amid Cancer Battle, Shares Inspiring Note

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, has been constantly sharing her life updates after announcing that her cancer has relapsed. In her latest post, the writer shared that she has resumed work amid her battle with the disease. In her signature style, Tahira penned an inspirational note which mentioned, “Picture abhi baaki hai”.

On April 24, the star wife and author informed her fans that she is back to work and penned a script-style note to express gratitude to God for all the ‘challenges and blessings’. Calling the next phase of her life Tahira 3.0, she wrote, "INTERVAL - INT/EXT DAY UNIVERSE... After a brief hiatus, the woman in question holds her laptop to write another script one more time. With gratitude in her heart, prayer on her lips, and a smile beaming through her eyes, she mumbles - ME: Thank you, universe. Thank you, God, for all the challenges and all the blessings. Had it not been for these obstacles, I wouldn't have acknowledged your love. Thank you for giving me another opportunity to become a better version of myself. And so, here's to Tahira 3.0! Back to the grind, back to the hustle, back to life, and so glad to be back at work! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost :)"

Tahira Kashyap's latest life update rejoiced her fans who were worried about her health. Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Divya Dutta, Sonali Bendre, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Guneet Monga, among others, took to the comment section to show their support for the filmmaker.



