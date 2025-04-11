Tahira Kashyap Makes First Appearance After Cancer Relapse, Shares Health Update: Sab Theek Hai

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, stepped out to fulfil a work commitment amid cancer treatment. The writer was spotted in a yellow and pink saree, seemingly headed towards a fashion event. She got out of her car and obliged the paparazzi with photos as she arrived at the venue.

On April 11, Tahira Kashyap was spotted in Mumbai. The writer stunned in a printed, floral yellow saree teamed with a sleeveless pink blouse. She kept her tresses open and completed the look with a statement necklace. She got out of her car and posed for the paparazzi for the photos.



The camerapersons enquired about her health and well-being. To this, she simply replied, “Bilkul theek, thank you.” This marks the first time she has been spotted in the city ever since she announced that her cancer is back. On April 9, Tahira Kashyap returned home from commencing her treatment for the relapsed cancer. Her video is now going viral online.

Tahira Kashyap returns home after beginning treatment for relapsed cancer

On April 7, Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram account to share that her cancer has relapsed. She was first diagnosed with cancer 7 years back and shared that she will brave the disease a second time around as well. Through her post, she urged everyone to get routine check-ups and screenings in order to nip the problem in the bud, if it ever arises.



On April 9, she shared a selfie from her home. Tahira Kashyap shared the post with the caption, "Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical✨Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering❤️🌻I know some of you who are praying and so many whom I don’t know and yet I receive all your goodness with grace, similarly some of you know me and others might not but I send all my gratitude to all of you. And when such a connection is made, which is beyond actual relationship it’s called Humanity which is the highest form of spirituality ❤️✨"