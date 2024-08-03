Published 16:48 IST, August 3rd 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia Backs John Abraham After His 'Idiot' Comment At Vedaa Event Goes Viral: Dont Judge
Tamannaah Bhatia Defends John Abraham: At the trailer launch of Vedaa, the actor lost his cool after a reporter accused him of featuring in repetitive genres.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nikkhil Advani | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:48 IST, August 3rd 2024