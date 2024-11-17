sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 16:15 IST, November 17th 2024

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Married? Couple Blushes As Paps Congratulate | Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dating for over a year now and were spotted having a gala time in Mumbai. The video is going viral on social media.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Tamannaah-Vijay
File photo of Tamannaah-Vijay | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:15 IST, November 17th 2024