Tere Ishk Mein Trailer Out: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon’s Intense Saga Shows Love Drowning In Toxicity When Revenge Becomes The Real Plot

Tere Ishk Mein Trailer Out: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon unveil the much-awaited trailer of their hard-core firing romance saga on Friday evening in Mumbai. Aanand L Rai's directorial is a passionate love story and a spiritual sequel to his 2013 film Raanjhanaa.

The 3-minute 23-second trailer gave a glimpse of a story about broken love, possibly unrequited, where one heart burns and the other suffers. The trailer opens with Dhanush arriving at the Indian Air Force office as Flight Lieutenant Shankar. Kriti, as Mukti, appears next, sitting with a tense expression. Shankar is later shown flying an aircraft.

Looking at the trailer, it seems their romance grows in college corridors and during bike rides, but she eventually changes her mind and decides to marry someone else, someone ‘good.’

Heartbroken and bitter, Shankar becomes vengeful and vows to burn ‘entire Delhi’ to ashes for breaking his heart. Their love falls apart, their lives spiral, he becomes a pilot in the chaos, and she turns to alcohol. The tone carries a fiery, ‘90s diljala aashiq’ vibe, and the little mystery adds to the excitement about what actually happened with both.

Soon after the trailer dropped, fans expressed their excitement and even compared it with Saiyaara, calling it promising. Many described it as “worth waiting.”

Tere Ishk Mein is written by Himanshu Rai and Neeraj Yadav, and also stars Sushil Dahiya, Prabhu Deva, and others. It is set to release on November 28.

