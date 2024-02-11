Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 2: Shahid-Kriti Film Registers Over 50% Growth

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released on Feburary 9. The film is directed by Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi while Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon headline it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Image:YouTube
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screens on February 9 coinciding the Valentine’s week. The film features Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon in the lead role, together for the first time. A day after its opening, the movie has witnessed a growth in business. 

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya registers staggering growth 

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Opened to a modest ₹6.7 crore at the domestic box office. On the second day, the movie has registered a growth in business. On day 2, the film raked in ₹9.50 crore as per early estimates by Sacnilk. As per the industry tracking site, the movie has registered a growth of over 50%. 

The movie’s growth can be attributed to positive word of mouth. Early reviews of the film have been mostly positive encouraging family audiences to throng to theatres. The romantic-comedy movie got a boost also due to non-working weekends. 

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sets up for a sequel 

For those who have watched the movie, popular actress Janhvi Kapoor has made a special appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Janhvi's cameo comes at a crucial point in the narrative, adding an extra layer of depth to the story. Interestingly, the makers managed to keep Janhvi's involvement under wraps and kept the audience guessing until now. 

The movie has ended with a note of ‘to be continued’ and Janhvi’s character has arrived at a prominent point in the movie’s narrative. It is highly anticipated that she might have a pivotal role in the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel if ever announced. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same yet.

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, TMBAUJ also stars veteran actors Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi, and Rajesh Kumar. Directed by debutant duo Amit and Aradhana, the film is produced by Maddock Films, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, and Laxman Utekar of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke fame.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

